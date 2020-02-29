VANCOUVER -- Marine search and rescue crews retrieved a crab fisherman who had fallen overboard off of Barnet Marine Park Saturday afternoon.

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue said on Twitter that it was called to the scene around 2 p.m. for a small boat that had capsized.

RCMSAR spokesperson Randy Strandt told CTV News Vancouver crews arrived to find a 50-year-old crab fisherman clinging to his overturned vessel.

Strandt said the man was retrieving a trap when he fell into the water. His hip waders filled with water, making it difficult for him to right the boat or swim to shore.

The man held onto the boat for about 30 minutes, roughly 100 feet from shore, Strandt said.

After his rescue, the man was turned over to crews from BC Emergency Health Services and Burnaby Fire Department, according to the RCMSAR tweet.

Strandt said the man was OK and had not suffered any injuries.