Coyote attacks 2-year-old in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

B.C. conservation officers say they are investigating after a two-year-old child was attacked by a coyote in a park in Port Coquitlam Wednesday night.

The incident happened at Lions Park shortly after 8 p.m., the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said on social media Thursday.

The child was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to the BCCOS.

Coquitlam RCMP arrived at the scene before conservation officers, and killed a coyote near the site of the attack, the BCCOS said.

Conservation officers patrolled the park and did not see any other coyotes, according to the service.

"An examination of the coyote killed showed evidence it had consumed non-natural food sources," the BCCOS said on Twitter, adding that officers are working with the city of Port coquitlam on "public outreach, including signage and patrols."

"The BCCOS cannot stress enough the importance of not feeding dangerous wildlife and will take enforcement action as warranted."

The service also urged people to take precautions in case of coyote encounters, including keeping pets on leash and travelling in groups.

Encounters with coyotes can be reported to the provincial Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 877-952-7277, the BCCOS said.