COVID-19 vaccines offered at B.C. clinics for children under 5
COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out at B.C. clinics for kids under the age of five starting Tuesday.
Vaccines for those aged six months to five years were announced last month and B.C. parents were urged to register their children for a shot. As of Tuesday, clinics across the province will start administering the vaccines to the young cohort.
"B.C. has the capacity and experience to deliver this COVID-19 vaccination campaign for this new age group," said Health Minister Adrian Dix in a statement last month.
"Since the start of the vaccination campaign in B.C., almost 12 million doses have been administered to eligible people."
The province estimates there are 208,000 infants and children who will be eligible. Parents of infants younger than six months can still register their child and receive an invitation to book an appointment once they're old enough.
The Moderna vaccine for that age group is a smaller dose and is a two-shot series given eight weeks apart.
"We know that these vaccines are safe and have helped the province weather the COVID-19 pandemic so far," said Dr. Martin Lavoie, acting provincial health officer in a news release.
"Although most children who are infected with this virus have no symptoms or mild symptoms, unfortunately we know that some can get very sick and these vaccines are key to keeping our communities healthy and safe."
Those who have had COVID-19 should wait eight weeks before getting a vaccine.
