B.C.'s top health officials will give a COVID-19 update Thursday, revealing how many more cases of the disease were recorded in the past day.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak live in the afternoon and also give details on the latest deaths and outbreaks connected to the coronavirus.

The last case update was delivered in a written statement Wednesday, which said another 542 cases of COVID-19 had been added to the province's total.

Since the pandemic began, B.C. has recorded 81,909 cases of COVID-19 and 1,372 related deaths.

In their joint statement, Dix and Henry said 8,617 people are currently being monitored by public health officials because of exposures to known cases of COVID-19.

There were no new COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Wednesday's update.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday