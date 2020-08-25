VANCOUVER -- Health officials have declared a new COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Memorial Hospital.

The hospital was added to Fraser Health's list of active outbreaks on Tuesday, but no further details have been released.

CTV News has contacted the health authority for information on how many infections have been confirmed, and which area or areas of the hospital have potentially been impacted.

Sometime on Monday, Fraser Health also added another independent living facility in Surrey, Bear Creek Villa, to the outbreak list. Officials have not shared any further details about that outbreak either.

Neither of the two outbreaks were included during provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry's COVID-19 briefing on Monday, which means there are now 11 active outbreaks in health care facilities in B.C.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.

