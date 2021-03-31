VANCOUVER -- Nearly two dozen more notices warning of possible exposure to COVID-19 have been posted at grocery stores and pharmacies across B.C. after employees at the locations recently tested positive for the disease.

The warnings were posted by parent companies Loblaws and Sobeys in the past five days and at some locations, multiple employees tested positive.

The latest exposure notices were posted at:

Thrifty Foods at 650 South Terminal Ave. in Nanaimo. A notice was posted on March 26; the employee last worked on March 25.

Thrifty Foods at 310 Edgemont Blvd. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on March 27; the employee last worked on March 26.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 20159 88th Ave. in Langley. A notice was posted on March 26; the employee last worked on March 18.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 7820 Williams Rd. in Richmond. A notice was posted on March 26; the employee last worked on March 17.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 8962 152nd St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on March 26; the employee last worked on March 17.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 22441 Dewdney Trunk Rd. in Maple Ridge. A notice was posted about two employees on March 26; the employees last worked on March 19 and March 23.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 45905 Yale Rd. in Chilliwack. A notice was posted on March 26; the employee last worked on March 18.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 3025 Lougheed Hwy. A notice was posted on March 26; the employee last worked on March 23.

Real Canadian Superstore at 8195 120th St. in Delta. A notice was posted on March 27 about "multiple employees." Their last days of work weren't provided.

Real Canadian Superstore at 14650 104th Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted on March 28; the employee last worked on March 22.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2332 160th St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on March 28 about two employees; they last worked on March 21 and March 26.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2155 Ferry Ave. in Prince George. A notice was posted on March 28 about two employees; they last worked on March 17 and March 19.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 432 SW Marine Dr. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on March 28; the employee last worked on March 24.

Your Independent Grocer at 18765 Fraser Hwy. in Surrey. A notice was posted on March 28; the employee last worked on March 23.

Wholesale Club at 5335 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on March 28; the employee last worked on March 23.

Your Independent Grocer at 8200 Bear Paw Trail in Whistler. A notice was posted on March 29 about two employees; they last worked on March 22 and 26.

Real Canadian Superstore at 32136 Lougheed Hwy. in Mission. A notice was posted on March 30; the employee last worked on March 27.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2855 Gladwin Rd. A notice was posted on March 30; the employee last worked on March 26.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 525 Highway 97 in West Kelowna. A notice was posted on March 30; the employee last worked on March 29.

Real Canadian Superstore at 835 Langford Pky. In Victoria. A notice was posted on March 31; the employee last worked on March 24.

Real Canadian Superstore at 333 Seymour Blvd. in North Vancouver. A notice was posted on March 31; the employee last worked on March 27.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 5000 Canoe Pass Way in Tsawwassen First Nation. A notice was posted on March 31; the employee last worked on March 23.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 7538 120th St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on March 31; the employee last worked on March 25.

In these particular exposure events, the risk of transmission to customers tends to be low, but the companies say they post the details in an effort to remain transparent. Some other companies, however, don't post notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

The companies say they work closely with public health and follow guidance on notification and sanitization in the event of an exposure.