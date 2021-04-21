VANCOUVER -- Nearly two dozen additional notices were posted at grocery stores and pharmacies across B.C. in the past several days, warning shoppers and staff of possible COVID-19 exposures.

The warnings were issued by parent companies Loblaws, Sobeys and T&T Supermarket after employees at some store locations recently tested positive for the disease. At several locations, more than one employee tested positive.

The latest notices were posted at:

City Market at Park Royal Mall in West Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 15 about two employees; they last worked on April 10 and April 12.

T&T Supermarket at 179 Keefer Pl. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 15; the employee last worked on April 7.

Real Canadian Superstore at 4700 Kingsway in Burnaby. A notice was posted on April 15 about two employees; they last worked on April 7 and April 9.

Safeway at 2850 Shaughnessy St. in Port Coquitlam. A notice was posted on April 16; the employee last worked on April 12.

Safeway at 6153 200th St. in Langley. A notice was posted on April 16; the employee last worked on April 11.

Safeway at 1301 Main St. in Penticton. A notice was posted on April 16; the employee last worked on April 11.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2855 Gladwin Rd. in Abbotsford. A notice was posted on April 16 about two employees; they last worked on April 8 and April 12.

Your Independent Grocery at 1501 Cook St. in Creston. A notice was posted on April 16; the employee last worked on April 13.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2280 Baron Rd. in Kelowna. A notice was posted on April 16; the employee last worked on April 7.

Real Canadian Superstore at 7550 King George Blvd. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 17; the employee last worked on April 14.

Real Canadian Superstore at 3185 Grandview Hwy. in Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 17; the employee last worked on April 11.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 250 Ross St. in Kimberley. A notice was posted on April 17; the employee last worked on April 14.

Safeway at 6153 200th St. in Langley. A notice was posted on April 18 about two employees; they last worked on April 11 and April 15.

Real Canadian Superstore at 1301 Lougheed Hwy. A notice was posted on April 18; the employee last worked on April 11.

Safeway at 6401 120th St. in Delta. A notice was posted on April 20; the employee last worked on April 17.

Real Canadian Superstore at 3000 Lougheed Hwy. A notice was posted on April 20; the employee last worked on April 13.

Real Canadian Superstore at 2332 160th St. in Surrey. A notice was posted on April 20 about three employees. They last worked on Aprill 11, April 13 and April 16.

NoFrills at 310 West Broadway in Vancouver. A notice was posted on April 21; the employee last worked on April 10.

Real Canadian Superstore at 910 Columbia St. in Kamloops. A notice was posted on April 21; the employee last worked on April 11.

Real Canadian Superstore at 14650 104th Ave. in Surrey. A notice was posted about two employees on April 21; they last worked on April 15 and April 17.

In these particular exposure events, the risk of transmission to customers tends to be low. Some companies don't post warning notices unless directed to do so by local health authorities.

The companies say they work closely with public health and follow guidance on notification and sanitization in the event of an exposure.

On April 12, a new public health order permitted WorkSafeBC prevention officers to begin serving businesses with shutdown orders after three or more employees test positive for the disease.

The closures last for at least 10 days, but some workplaces can avoid being shuttered if it's determined to be "in the overriding public interest" to keep them open, according to health officials. It doesn't appear any grocery stores in B.C. have been forced to close since the health order was announced.