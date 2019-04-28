

A court-ordered sign has been erected on the property of a bed and breakfast in Blaine, Wash., to remind guests who stay there that it’s illegal to cross the border into Canada from the property.

The 4-by-8-foot sign that now stands in front of the Smuggler’s Inn is part of owner Robert Joseph Boule’s bail conditions, which were imposed in a Surrey court room on Thursday.

Boule faces 21 charges under Canada’s Immigration Act, related to the alleged illegal entry of at least seven people into B.C.

The new sign reads, in all capital letters: “Warning: It is illegal to enter Canada directly from Smugglers Inn property. The owner is bound by a court order to report to Canadian authorities the identity of anyone who enters Canada illegally from this property.”

The sign is just the most unusual of numerous conditions placed on Boule upon his release from custody. He is also required to reside at the inn, unless he receives permission from the court to move elsewhere.

As part of his bail conditions, Boule must also pay a $15,000 cash deposit, make copies of the official government ID of all guests, and delete all phone numbers on online ads for the inn.

He is prohibited from allowing anyone on the property who has indicated any interest in entering Canada illegally.

The alleged offences date from May 2018 to March 2019. An indictment shows Boule was already on bail at the time of the alleged crimes, and facing nine additional counts of smuggling.

None of the charges from either indictment have been proven in court. Boule is due back in court on May 6.