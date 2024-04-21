VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Country singer Luke Bryan slips and falls on stage in Vancouver

    Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP) Luke Bryan performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
    Country music star Luke Bryan took a tumble while on stage in Vancouver on Saturday night, and he and fans laughed it off.

    The singer and American Idol judge was in town for the Coast City Country Festival at B.C. Place, a stop on his “Mind of a Country Boy Tour.”

    Videos on social media show the fall unfold—Bryan is seen walking across the stage, when his feet suddenly go up from under him and he lands flat on his back.

    It appears he slipped on a fan’s phone, as he holds it up and jokes “my lawyer will be calling” before throwing it to someone in the crowd.

    Bryan then asks if anyone caught the bail on camera. An audience member passes their phone to him, and he replays the video for the crowd.

    “I need some viral,” he says. “This is viral!”

    Coast City Country wrapped up on Saturday, when Bryan headlined the main stage following Nickelback on Friday.

    @marlee.rickett luke took a spill #coastcitycountry #lukebryan #vancouver #loveyoumissyoumeanit #fyp ♬ original sound - marlee
    @dacranch Luke Bryan slips on stage at BC Place. #Lukebryan #loveyoumissyoumeanit #BCPlace #coastcitycountry2024 #ccc2024 #caughtoncamera ♬ original sound - DACRANCH

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

