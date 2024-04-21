Country singer Luke Bryan slips and falls on stage in Vancouver

Country music star Luke Bryan took a tumble while on stage in Vancouver on Saturday night, and he and fans laughed it off.

The singer and American Idol judge was in town for the Coast City Country Festival at B.C. Place, a stop on his “Mind of a Country Boy Tour.”

Videos on social media show the fall unfold—Bryan is seen walking across the stage, when his feet suddenly go up from under him and he lands flat on his back.

It appears he slipped on a fan’s phone, as he holds it up and jokes “my lawyer will be calling” before throwing it to someone in the crowd.

Bryan then asks if anyone caught the bail on camera. An audience member passes their phone to him, and he replays the video for the crowd.

“I need some viral,” he says. “This is viral!”

Coast City Country wrapped up on Saturday, when Bryan headlined the main stage following Nickelback on Friday.