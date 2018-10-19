

CTV Vancouver





The names in bold have been declared elected by the CTV News results team. For full coverage of the 2018 B.C. municipal election, click here.



Candidates Alicia Guichon Bruce McDonald Cal Traversy Chen Du Craig Decraene Dan Copeland Darcy Green Dylan Kruger Garry Shearer Jeannie Kanakos Joan Hansen Kay Khilvinder Hale Kim Kendall Louis Jackson Lori Mayhew Mike Smith Param Grewal Robert Campbell Sandeep Pandher Simran Walia



