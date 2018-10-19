The names in bold have been declared elected by the CTV News results team. For full coverage of the 2018 B.C. municipal election, click here
 

Candidates
Alicia Guichon
Bruce McDonald
Cal Traversy
Chen Du
Craig Decraene
Dan Copeland
Darcy Green
Dylan Kruger
Garry Shearer
Jeannie Kanakos
Joan Hansen
Kay Khilvinder Hale
Kim Kendall
Louis Jackson
Lori Mayhew
Mike Smith
Param Grewal
Robert Campbell
Sandeep Pandher
Simran Walia