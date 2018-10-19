Council results for the City of Burnaby
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 3:19PM PDT
Last Updated Friday, October 19, 2018 3:50PM PDT
The names in bold have been declared elected by the CTV News results team. For full coverage of the 2018 B.C. municipal election, click here.
|Candidates
|Alain Deng
|Baljinder K Narang
|Carrie McLaren
|Charter Lau
|Claire Preston
|Colleen Jordan
|Dan Johnston
|Erika Schinzel
|Francesca Zumpano
|Heather Leung
|James Wang
|Janice Beecroft
|Joe Keithley
|Joel Gibbs
|John Templeton
|Lee Alexander Rankin
|Linda Hancott
|Mehreen Chaudry
|Nick Volkow
|Paul McDonell
|Pietro Calendino
|Rick McGowan
|Sav Dhaliwal