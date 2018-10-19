The names in bold have been declared elected by the CTV News results team. For full coverage of the 2018 B.C. municipal election, click here
 

Candidates
Alain Deng
Baljinder K Narang
Carrie McLaren
Charter Lau
Claire Preston
Colleen Jordan
Dan Johnston
Erika Schinzel
Francesca Zumpano
Heather Leung
James Wang
Janice Beecroft
Joe Keithley
Joel Gibbs
John Templeton 
Lee Alexander Rankin
Linda Hancott
Mehreen Chaudry
Nick Volkow
Paul McDonell
Pietro Calendino 
Rick McGowan
Sav Dhaliwal