VANCOUVER -- The City of Port Moody has issued a public warning after two cougars were spotted at a local park.

The city says the BC Conservation Officer Service received reports of an encounter with an adult cougar and a young cougar in Bert Flinn Park.

The animals were spotted on Friday, prompting the city to alert hikers and dog walkers who frequent the area to take extra precautions.

"Stay safe and avoid encounters with cougars when enjoying the trails and natural areas of Port Moody," a post on the city's Facebook page says.

The city says dogs should be kept on a leash and under control at all times. Hikers should stay alert and make noise when walking in forested settings.

"If you do encounter a cougar, never run," the post says. "Instead, turn and face the animal, use jackets and backpacks to look as big as possible, and back away slowly."

The post also says that if the cougar appears to be stalking or following, that hikers should yell and throw objects like rocks or sticks.

All encounters in an urban area should be reported to the Report All Poachers and Polluters line at 1-877-952-7277.