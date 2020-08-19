VANCOUVER -- New Westminster police are thanking a Good Samaritan for turning in a wallet filled with thousands of dollars in cash.

Police say a man found the wallet with $2,290 inside while he was walking near 8th and Carnarvon Streets. The man turned the wallet over to police hoping they could track down the owner.

"It was a true George Costanza wallet," Const. Greg Keall said in a statement Wednesday, adding that it was so full of cash and cards that it didn't fold shut.

Police were able to contact the owner, who was grateful that everything inside the wallet was still there. He told police he had lost the wallet while he was on his way to the bank to deposit the money

"It is always great to get a file like this that reminds us how amazing people can be, especially during a time when so many are negatively affected by the COVID pandemic," Dep. Chief Const. Paul Hyland said.