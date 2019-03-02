

Jim Fong, CTV Vancouver





Benny’s Market in Vancouver's Strathcona neighbourhood will be turning 100 years old this August. The corner grocery store has managed to thrive when many other corner stores have been forced to close up shop.

“We managed to survive over the course of a century -- it's been difficult,” said Janet Benedetti, the owner's daughter-in-law.



Benedetti has seen her share of corner grocery stores disappear in her neighbourhood. She said many of the vanishing stores often get replaced by coffee shops and homes.



Benny’s Market owner Ramon Benedetti said it's tough for small businesses to survive when there are suppliers that don't want to do business with mom-and-pop shops.



“The trouble is that today, no one wants to supply the little guy,” said Ramon Benedetti. "You don’t buy enough, we don’t want your business. It cost us too much to do business with you.”



The one thing that has kept Benny’s Market at the corner of Union Street and Princess Avenue is the personal service customers receive when they walk through the door.



“Like my father in-law always said, 'You’re here to serve the neighbourhood.' And that's what he’s always believed from day one," Janet Benedetti said.



Benny’s Market will be celebrating 100 years in the Strathcona neighbourhood on Aug. 26, 2019.