A 55-year-old Coquitlam, B.C. man is facing charges after he allegedly brought a package of suspicious white powder into the local RCMP detachment Monday.

The man is accused of entering the police building at 2986 Guildford Way at around 9:30 a.m. claiming he had been poisoned, before spreading a powdery substance he claimed was poison over a countertop.

Authorities evacuated the building and a hazmat team was called in. The suspect was immediately taken into custody.

Ten people were exposed to the substance, according to Greg Senior, assistant chief of operations with the Coquitlam fire department. None of them showed any symptoms of poisoning, but were closely examined by paramedics.

On Tuesday, Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said initial field tests showed the powder was some type of controlled recreational drug, but could not confirm its name.

Mounties have to send a sample to Health Canada in order to get a precise identification.

McLaughlin said there is no indication the substance was fentanyl.

The suspect, who hasn't been named, is facing one count of public mischief and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

He has since been released on a promise to appear in court on July 16.