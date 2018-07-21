

CTV Vancouver





A house fire in Coquitlam sent one person to hospital Saturday morning.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 600 block of Como Lake Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames at the front of the building and a burn victim on the front lawn being tended to by bystanders.

The victim was taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries was unclear.

The blaze closed Como Lake Avenue for several hours. The building was already slated for demolition and redevelopment before Saturday’s fire.