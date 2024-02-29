VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Coquihalla Highway reopens between Hope and Merritt

    Highway 5, by Britton Creek Rest Area northbound turnoff, looking north on Feb. 29, 2024. (DriveBC) Highway 5, by Britton Creek Rest Area northbound turnoff, looking north on Feb. 29, 2024. (DriveBC)
    The Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt reopened in both directions just after noon Thursday following a lengthy closure due to hazardous conditions.

    A spokesperson for the BC RCMP Highway Patrol said, in an email, that the route was closed after "a commercial vehicle lost control in the snow and hit a barricade" due to "extreme poor weather."

    A winter storm warning for the highway has also been lifted. However, drivers are still being reminded to be wary of conditions and adjust their speed accordingly.

    Routes connecting Metro Vancouver to B.C.'s Interior saw significant snowfall Wednesday. Environment Canada said the Coquihalla got 45 centimetres. 

