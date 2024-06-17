Contraband THC, methamphetamine and tobacco seized from B.C. prison

Authorities recently seized a number of contraband items from inmates at a medium-security prison in Abbotsford, B.C., the Correctional Service of Canada said Monday.

The CSC said the unauthorized items included THC concentrate, methamphetamine, tobacco and SD Cards and card readers, and that the total institutional value of the seized goods is an estimated $114,500.

Staff made the seizure on June 10 and police have been notified and the prison has launched an investigation.

In a statement, the CSC said its arsenal of tools to prevent drugs from entering prisons includes ion scanners and drug-detecting dogs that search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

“CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone,” it wrote. “CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.”

There’s also a tip line people can use to report “activities relating to security” at any federal institution, including drug use or trafficking. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.

Earlier this year, the union representing B.C. prison guards said institutions have become overwhelmed by the use of drones to deliver weapons and drugs to inmates.