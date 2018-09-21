

CTV Vancouver





Police are crediting a group of construction workers with helping to end a dramatic crime spree that played out on the streets of downtown Vancouver Friday.

The incident began around 8:40 a.m. at a parking garage at Pender and Cambie streets, where a man allegedly carjacked a vehicle and sped off toward the busy intersection of Georgia and Hamilton streets.

There, police said the suspect struck multiple vehicles and a pedestrian before trying to flee the area on foot.

"He bounced off a number of vehicles and trash cans, he hit a pedestrian, then he got out and ran," Const. Jason Doucette said.

The pedestrian, who was crossing the street legally, suffered injuries that police described as serious but not life-threatening.

Doucette said as the alleged carjacker was running away he crossed paths with some construction workers, who held him until officers arrived at the scene – despite being hit with bear spray.

"(The suspect) came into contact with a number of construction workers, who challenged the man and went to take him into custody when they were bear sprayed by this guy," Doucette said.

Officers reached the area minutes later and arrested a 27-year-old man, who is facing several charges, including dangerous driving, robbery and assault.