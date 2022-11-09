Construction begins for major transit hub upgrade in B.C.'s Lower Mainland

A major transit hub in North Vancouver, B.C., is getting a $32.5-million makeover.

Construction has started at Phibbs Exchange, one of the most important bus exchanges in the region, the government of British Columbia announced Tuesday.

The upgrade will include 12 new bus bays, improved safety and accessibility features, more space for bigger buses and even a snack bar for commuters.

“These improvements will make the exchange safer, more comfortable, and better able to accommodate the future transportation needs of our growing communities,” B.C. MLA and Infrastructure Minister Bowinn Ma said in a news release.

The most recent population count of the District of North Vancouver is 88,168, representing a 2.9 per cent increase over a five-year period.

In 2018, the Phibbs Exchange project was approved by the Metro Vancouver coalition Mayors’ Council as part of its 10-Year Vision plan. More than half of the funding, $18.8 million, is coming from the federal government, with the provincial and municipal governments accounting for the rest.

“The Government of Canada is thrilled to celebrate the next step for the Phibbs Exchange project, as it embodies our commitment to working with all levels of government to create a brighter tomorrow,” said Burnaby North-Seymour MP Terry Beech in the province’s statement.

It’s hoped the planned upgrades will encourage more British Columbians to make the environmentally conscious choice of using transit rather than driving.

The first six months of work will involve relocating existing transit services in order to make space for the new exchange to be built, which is expected to start in spring 2023. At that point, Translink says some bus stops will be temporarily relocated near the exchange.