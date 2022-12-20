'Consider postponing non-essential travel': Traffic chaos as B.C. hit with double the forecasted snow

The South Coast of British Columbia is recovering from a major snowstorm that was far worse than initially forecast.

Environment Canada had said Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley would receive 10 to 15 centimetres of snow Monday night into Tuesday morning, but some areas ended up with double that.

The wicked winter storm created dangerous driving conditions, leading to accidents on nearly every major route during the morning commute.

Most of the province is under a snowfall, arctic outflow, or winter storm warning.

“A low pressure system made landfall in Washington State last night. The associated front is brushing the very southern part of British Columbia giving another round of heavy snow that began Monday evening,” Environment Canada wrote.

The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon, but another 5 to 10 cm is expected between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning near the southern sections of the Strait of Georgia, from Victoria to Qualicum Bay and near Sechelt.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” wrote Environment Canada.

It warned that visibility could be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy and blowing snow.

“There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” the agency added.

Several roads across the Lower Mainland were closed Tuesday morning as drivers struggled to navigate the slippery conditions.

Richmond RCMP is reminding drivers to clear the snow off their vehicles before heading out.

It stopped 100 vehicles in three hours for failing to do so.

“Richmond RCMP Road Safety Unit reminding drivers on the dangers of driving with an obstructed view. If you have to be on the road, give yourself extra time and clear away the snow,” the detachment wrote on Twitter.