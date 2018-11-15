

The Canadian Press





Federal New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh wants an investigation into the role drug companies have played in the opioid crisis, with the possible aim of laying criminal charges.

Singh is campaigning in Burnaby in advance of an upcoming byelection that, if he wins, would give him a seat in Parliament.

In a news release he says, at the very least, the government should “seek meaningful restitution for the public costs of this crisis.” Read the full statement.

B.C. has already launched a civil lawsuit against opioid manufacturers in a bid to recover millions of dollars in costs it says have been incurred since a public health emergency was declared nearly three years ago.