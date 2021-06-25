VANCOUVER -- As temperatures are expected to soar in the coming days in B.C., a new report from the provincial hydro company says condo dwellers might be at a disadvantage when cooling their homes.

B.C. is in the middle of a heat wave, with some regions expected to see temperatures nearing or even surpassing 40 C over the weekend and early next week.

BC Hydro says over the past decade, the use of air conditioners has increased by 70 per cent for those who live in condos and apartments. Part of the reason, the company says, is because of the increasing construction of glass towers.

"Condos made of glass are poor insulators that allow cool air to easily escape and reflect hot air into the building, making it difficult to keep temperatures stable inside," a statement from BC Hydro says.

"This means glass condo towers can get very hot in the summer months, which has led their occupants to turn to air conditioning in an effort cool down."

When options are limited, BC Hydro says, those living in condos will typically opt for a portable air conditioning unit. According to the company, these are "the least energy efficient models on the market" and can use as much as 10 times more energy than a central system or a heat pump and twice as much as a window unit.

"Not only are they more likely to use the portable units, but they typically run them longer than other dwelling types," BC Hydro's statement says.

"Residents in apartments or condos have them on for an average of 7.3 hours per day during the summer months. This can cost up to $80 over the course of three months for just one unit."

To save energy, BC Hydro recommends condo dwellers only cool homes to 25 C in the summer and turn off air conditioning units when leaving home. Drapes and blinds should be left closed and windows and doors should stay shut, if the temperature outside is warmer than inside.

"As the heat wave intensifies and air conditioning use increases, BC Hydro is ready to meet the increased electricity demand thanks to its robust hydroelectric system that can ramp up quickly to supply clean power to customers," the company's statement says.

"Unlike other jurisdictions in the U.S. that are facing potential energy shortages, it has more than enough to meet the increased demand."