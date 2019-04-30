

The Canadian Press





A Vancouver businessman has pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering for his alleged role in a college admissions scandal in the United States.

David Sidoo's lawyer Richard Schoenfeld says the plea was entered in writing after an indictment from the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts on April 9 accused him of wiring about $100,000 in 2013 from an account in Canada to an account in California in the name of a college-prep company.

He is among 19 parents, including actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Gianulli, who are facing money-laundering charges in the new indictment.

Sidoo, a 59-year-old former Canadian Football League player and well-known philanthropist, had already pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with the scandal.