VANCOUVER -- Police in Nanaimo say a small business owner in their city's downtown is facing an uncertain future after a break-in.

The incident at That 50's Barber Shop on Victoria Crescent occurred sometime between 4:45 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release from Nanaimo RCMP.

Police said owner Dave Lawrence arrived at work Wednesday morning to find the front door open and a cash box missing. Also gone were three "extremely expensive" sets of clippers, which police said can be difficult to replace, as well as several collectible action figures that had been displayed on the barber shop's walls.

The stolen clippers include a black Wahl Feed clipper, a burgundy Oster Titan clipper, and a burgundy Oster T Edger, police said.

Among the action figures taken were a replica GI Joe Adventure Team Missile and two characters from the movie Pulp Fiction - Jules Winnifield (Samuel L. Jackson) and Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis). All three action figures were still in packaging, police said.

The thieves also took a switchblade comb in packaging and several rolls of loonies and toonies, RCMP said.

According to police, Lawrence is "devastated" and contemplating closing his shop, which police described as "a fixture in the downtown core."

"Lawrence is very community minded and each year spearheads charity drives to support the youth in Nanaimo," police said in their release.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.