Code orange activated at northern B.C. hospital after bus rollover injures 17

Seventeen people have been hospitalized in Prince George B.C., following what police are describing as a “motor vehicle incident” involving a charter bus.

Approximately 30 passengers were on board at the time of the Friday morning incident, which Prince George RCMP say happened on Firth Lake Forest Service Road near Hambone Road.

In a statement, Mounties said that no serious injuries have been reported but the total amount is unknown.

“Efforts to reach the location have been made increasingly difficult with the early morning rain and the current road conditions, in addition to the distance from Prince George to the incident location,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in a statement Friday.

BC Emergency Health Services says it helped transport 17 patients “with a wide range of conditions” to hospital.

Health Minister Adrian Dix took to Twitter just before noon on Friday to announce “code orange” protocols had been activated at a the University Hospital of Northern B.C. as the result of a bus rollover.

That particular code is typically used in response to natural disasters and mass casualties, when a hopsital might face a surge of patients.

This morning a bus rollover north of #PrinceGeorge has injured approximately 30 people, some critically. @BCEHS has dispatched 7 ambulances, 2 supervisors and an air ambulance to transport patients to @Northern_Health Hospitals. — Adrian Dix (@adriandix) June 16, 2023

According to RCMP, seven ambulances from Prince George and Mackenzie, along with three BCEHS support units were dispatched to the scene.

Dix says more updates are to come, and families who may be impacted can call 1-250-565-2000 to try to locate their loved ones.