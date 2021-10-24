Coast Guard widens emergency zone around cargo ship near Victoria, ship’s manager claims fire contained

Vancouver -

The Canadian Coast Guard on Sunday morning doubled an emergency no-go zone around a cargo ship burning off the coast of Vancouver Island, near Victoria, B.C..

Some 10 containers, some of which contain hazardous chemicals used in mining, caught fire aboard the 260 metre long M/V Zim Kingston on Saturday, prompting an emergency response roughly eight kilometers offshore.

The Coast Guard evacuated 16 crew members on Saturday night, while another five remained onboard to fight the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries

In a tweet Sunday morning, the Coast Guard wrote a tugboat had cooled the hull of the container ship overnight by spraying it with cold water.

“Due to the nature of the chemicals onboard the (ship), applying water directly to the fire is not an option,” the Coast Guard said, adding that it was expanding the emergency zone around the ship from one to two nautical miles.

While it was not immediately clear if the fire was under control, a statement from Danoas Shipping Co., which manages the Zim Kingston, said the fire appeared “to have been contained.”

As of Sunday morning, flames were no longer visible from shore, with what looked like a much smaller puff of white smoke emanating near the bow.

“Danaos have commissioned a Salvage & Fire Extinguishing Agency to come on board in order to ensure that conditions are appropriate for the safe return of the vessel’s crew,” the statement read.

According to officials, two of the burning containers contain potassium amyl xanthate.

A publically available safety data sheet from Redux, a chemical and ingredients distributor based in Australia, describes the material as a “spontaneously combustible solid” and warned that closed containers could explode from heat of a fire.

The safety sheet also added that cargo should not be moved if exposed to heat, firefighters should stay upwind, and firefighting water should not be allowed to reach waterways, drains, or sewers.

David Boudinot, president of the Surfrider Foundation, a non-profit coastal protection organization, told CTV News on Sunday he was worried about the potential for an environmental disaster along the shoreline.

“We are hoping that the fire is able to be contained, the ship is able to be salvaged in a way we can have a good outcome,” Boudinot said.

Of particular concern to Boudinot and others, a storm barreling its way off the Pacific and across Vancouver Island.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday morning, Victoria was under a wind warning, with gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour out of the east forecasted in the strait of San Juan de Fuca.

The vessel is anchored in a place called Constance Bank, directly south of Victoria, and to the east of Metchosin and Sooke.

On Friday evening, the same ship lost 40 containers “when extreme weather caused an excessive listing,” according to a statement from Danaos.

The company said it appears the fire sparked in other containers that were damaged, but remained on board.

On Saturday, the Coast Guard indicated it was broadcasting warnings to mariners as it tracked the containers, which were some 22 km off the coast of Vancouver Island, near Bamfield.

Coast Guard officals say they will hold a briefing at 1:30 p.m. local time to update both firefighting and salvage efforts.