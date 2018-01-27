

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver police are investigating after a fight at a downtown nightclub claimed one man’s life Friday night.

Kalwinder Thind, 23, was working at the Cabana nightclub at 1159 Granville Street when the fight broke out just before 2:30 a.m. He stepped in to break up the fight, police said, but was injured and died in hospital later in the morning.

Police arrested several individuals at the scene, but are still investigating. Anyone who witnessed the fight or has information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 604-717-2500 or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8478.