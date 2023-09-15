Climate rally expected to draw large crowds, cause traffic disruptions in Vancouver

A climate action rally planned in Vancouver Friday afternoon may draw large crowds and cause significant traffic disruptions as it moves from city hall to the downtown core.

In a news release, Vancouver Climate Strike organizers said it will be a "peaceful" protest calling for stronger climate action following a devastating wildfire season in Canada and beyond, as well as other weather-related events across the globe.

"In August, wildfires ripped through the town of Lahaina in Hawaii, taking the lives of 110 people and destroying the entire township," the release reads. "And here in Canada, we have experienced the worst wildfire season ever with approximately 13 million hectares of forest burned."

The rally is set to begin outside Vancouver City Hall at 1 p.m., followed by a march across the Cambie Street Bridge and up Smithe Street before ending at the Vancouver Art Gallery, where the event is expected to conclude at 4:30 p.m.

It's part of the Global Fight to End Fossil Fuels and Fridays for the Future movement, which will see thousands of climate activists protest worldwide this weekend.

"I will be marching in the Global Climate Strike in Vancouver because, as a student, I'm tired of feeling powerless," Langara College student Lawrence Rowland said in the release.

"For decades, the oil and gas industry and other polluters have manipulated and brought their way into political legitimacy because they know we don't need them anymore. The future can and must be fossil-free."

Activists are calling on the federal government to implement a "strong, fair emissions cap with no further delays" as MPs return to parliament on Monday, and ahead of the United Nations General Assembly and Climate Ambition Summit.

"The emissions policy was first promised by the Liberals more than two years ago, and the cap has been delayed again and again amid intense industry lobbying," organizers said. "People joining the march will be calling on Prime Minister Trudeau to stand up to oil and gas companies and deliver policies that put Canadians’ health and future over the profits of big polluters."