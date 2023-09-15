Climate rally expected to draw large crowds, cause traffic disruptions in Vancouver

The Vancouver Climate Strike rally drew large crowds as seen in this September 2019 photo. The Vancouver Climate Strike rally drew large crowds as seen in this September 2019 photo.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News