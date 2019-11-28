VANCOUVER -- Climate protesters are planning another march through downtown Vancouver, and this time they intend to slow down the shopping frenzy of Black Friday.

The group Extinction Rebellion Vancouver, which previously shut down traffic on the Burrard Street Bridge, said the march will begin around 1 p.m. at the park behind Burrard SkyTrain Station.

Participants will be dressed in black for what they're calling a "funeral service for the future of our planet, our ecosystems, and for the lives lost in the climate crisis." Extinction Rebellion said it expects hundreds of people to take part.

"This solemn demonstration of grief will disrupt the business as usual on consumerism's holiest day," spokesperson Grace Grignon said in a statement.

"Our goal is to send a strong message to our local and provincial government that they need to start offering more than nice words in this climate crisis, or prepare for mass non-violent civil disobedience."

For a previous Extinction Rebellion march that zig-zagged through the downtown core in October, the group declined to provide a route in advance so commuters would plan around them.

Protesters have not provided a route for Friday's march either, but said it will begin at Art Phillips Park and end at Robson and Thurlow.

Other chapters of the Extinction Rebellion are planning similar protests around the world on Black Friday. The group said 3,000 different communities are taking part.