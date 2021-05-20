VANCOUVER -- A major commercial development is in discussion for 720 Beatty St. in Downtown Vancouver, and the city is asking the public for their input.

According to the city, the Westbank Corporation development will include two commercial buildings a short distance away from BC Place stadium, at the corner of Beatty Street and West Georgia Street and the Georgia Viaduct.

The project includes a 17-storey office tower with retail on the ground floor, a five-storey entertainment pavilion, a new “low carbon district energy plant” and upgrades to the existing steam plant currently operated by Creative Energy at the site.

Creative Energy writes on its website that the development will integrate its existing steam plant into the proposed office tower, which will also lead to the creation of a new plant inside BC Place stadium.

The company is an energy developer that provides thermal energy to clients in several B.C. communities including Vancouver’s downtown core, Oakridge in central Vancouver, and Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver.

Design documents available on the city’s website show space in the entertainment pavilion for a karaoke bar, a sports lounge, a brewery, a virtual reality sports centre and a rooftop patio and restaurant.

Vancouver City Council approved the S-shaped project in October 2020.

The city suggests residents take into account how the application directly affects the immediate surroundings of the site, and how it fits in with Vancouver’s goals and priorities.

The comments sent to the city will not be made public it says, but will be given anonymously to the Development Permit Board in a staff report for its consideration.

Residents can click the link here to go the city’s “Shape Your City” page and leave their comments online.

The public input phase is open until May 28, and a final decision by the Development Permit Board is expected by the end of June 2021.