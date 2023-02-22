City of Vancouver proposes 9.7% property tax hike in revised draft budget – and it could go higher
Homeowners in Vancouver could see their property taxes spike by nearly 10 per cent if the city’s newly revised draft budget gets the green light next month.
The director of finance has proposed a $1.96 billion 2023 Draft Operating Budget in a report that was released to the public Tuesday night.
The budget would be supported by a property tax increase of 9.7 per cent, though individual homeowners could see their tax bills change by larger or smaller amounts depending on how their home's assessed value changed this year.
According to Coun. Pete Fry, the average single family home assessed at $2 million is going to look at about a $450 increase this year with taxes and fees.
According to the staff report a large portion of the increase is being driven by unexpected inflationary pressures that are now expected to continue throughout 2023 and into 2024.
“Municipalities across Canada are also experiencing similar pressures and are implementing higher increases in property tax rates for 2023 than historical levels,” the report reads.
Fry said some of the increase is also being driven by a half-billion dollar infrastructure deficit, due to spending that’s been put off for years. That lack of spending, he said, can be seen in examples such as the front of the Vancouver Aquatic Centre falling apart and cobblestones streets crumbling in Gastown.
“We haven’t been doing a very good job of infrastructure replacement in the past,” Fry said.
“We see what climate change, and storm surges can do (such as) our seawall falling apart. All these pieces are really catching up with us so we need to make those investments if we really want to have a whole city.”
Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung, said civic finances are also still recovering from the pandemic.
“We are inheriting an empty reserve fund that was depleted during COVID-19, and also an underfunding of the services that residents really value—including public safety,” Kirby-Yung said.
"We're always concerned about affordability. We’re also concerned when a budget doesn't reflect the priorities that we heard loud and clear from residents.”
Policing accounts for 2.7 per cent of the proposed increase, with an increase of just over $28 million. But Fry said that number could go higher, noting tha the Vancouver Poilice Board approved a budget proposal that would see an increase of $38 million.
“The police have actually asked for an additional 1.7 per cent increase on top of that. Whether the ABC majority wishes to endorse that – I’ll guess we’ll find out next week,” he said.
Fry said even if the majority on council does not decide to increase funding for police beyond the proposed amount, the actual property tax amount could end up being higher than 9.7 per cent. He notes that Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services has said it needs to hire at least 55 more firefighters but that an increase that would allow that is not included in the proposal.
“We’ve been putting off for about four years now,” he said. “We’re seeing a fire department that’s really stretched thin.”
The report will be presented to council next Tuesday, with an official vote slated for March 7.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Becca Clarkson.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cruelty investigation launched into B.C. slaughterhouse after secret video obtained
An investigation is underway into a B.C. slaughterhouse over alleged animal cruelty, following the release of video obtained by a national animal advocacy group.
TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida: police
A central Florida television journalist and a little girl were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon near the scene of a fatal shooting from earlier in the day, authorities said.
1.2M renters have yet to apply for the Canada Housing Benefit, and time is running out
Low-income renters in Canada have less than six weeks left to apply for the one-time $500 Canada Housing Benefit.
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
'So little information': Study finds significant absence of data on cancer in Black communities
A significant lack of research on cancer in Black communities in Canada is hurting the population, and data urgently needs to be collected in order to improve the health-care system and patient outcomes, according to a new study.
Canadians spend as much time worrying about finances as they would working a part-time job: poll
A new poll by Scotiabank shows Canadians are spending the same amount of time worrying about their finances as if they were working a part-time job.
Liberals 'dragging their feet' on foreign interference, says defeated MP named as Chinese election target
A Conservative politician who says he was targeted by Chinese efforts to defeat Conservatives during the 2021 federal campaign is accusing the Liberal government of 'dragging their feet,' calling for more than 'talking points' when it comes to addressing foreign interference.
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Tajikistan
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China's far western Xinjiang region.
Australian pleads guilty to killing gay American in 1988
An Australian pleaded guilty on Thursday to the manslaughter of an American who fell to his death 35 years ago from a Sydney cliff top that was known as a gay meeting place.
Vancouver Island
-
'This place felt like a torture chamber': Melanie Mark stepping down from B.C. legislature
Melanie Mark, an Indigenous member of the British Columbia legislature and two-time cabinet minister, is stepping down as MLA for Vancouver-Mount Pleasant, she announced in the legislature Wednesday.
-
Special weather statements issued as snow expected in Greater Victoria, eastern Vancouver Island
Greater Victoria and the eastern half of Vancouver Island are under special weather statements as periods of snow are expected Wednesday.
-
Remote work strategy coming for B.C. government workers
The province says it’s clear that remote and hybrid work is here to stay, giving the government access to a larger pool of potential employees and people in smaller communities more job opportunities.
Calgary
-
Pink Shirt Day events held in Calgary as citizens take a stand against bullying
Several events were held around Calgary on Wednesday to mark Pink Shirt Day — an annual initiative aimed at preventing bullying and promoting kindness.
-
KPMG says it never signed off on City of Chestermere's 2021 financial statements, making audit void
The City of Chestermere is under fire from accounting firm KPMG LLP, which claims it never signed off on the municipality's 2021 financial statement.
-
Man from Switzerland in Calgary to train for ice-immersion world record
It's a stark sight on a cold weekday morning in Calgary when André Belibi Eloumou jogs along a snow-covered path in a frigid -22 C.
Edmonton
-
Man accused of luring vulnerable women to hotel rooms with drugs charged with human trafficking: ALERT
A 37-year-old man has been arrested after police say more than a dozen vulnerable Edmontonians were targeted for trafficking and sexual assault, with investigators believing there are more victims.
-
Alberta commits $9.7M to replace RCMP in Grande Prairie; minister says provincial force still possible
Alberta's UCP government promised Wednesday to help the City of Grande Prairie cover the bill to replace the RCMP with its own police service, while Alberta continues to mull the possibility of doing the same.
-
'Everything starts to brighten up': Edmonton clinic using Ketamine to treat extreme depression
In clubs, raves and police seizures it’s known as Special K – an addictive, hallucination-invoking and dangerous drug – but Ketamine is getting very different reviews at a south Edmonton psychiatric clinic.
Toronto
-
School, bus cancellations in effect Thursday as Ontario gets hit with snowstorm
A major winter storm in Ontario has the potential for school and bus cancellations on Thursday. This is the full list of school closures.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Major winter storm hits southern Ontario
Toronto is set to see a blast of snow and ice Wednesday and Thursday as a winter storm system moves into Ontario. Follow live updates as the storm progresses.
-
More than 130 Ram trucks stolen in York Region in 2023
Scott McCullough of Cobourg, Ont. parked his 2022 Ram pickup truck in a parking lot near Toronto Pearson International Airport before leaving on a family vacation to Cuba. By the time he returned, his truck had been stolen.
Montreal
-
Prime minister tells Quebec farmers government working on targeted inflation aid
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is looking at how it can provide targeted aid to farmers who are struggling with inflation.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Southern Quebec bracing for snowstorm, Ontario bracing for ice storm
A Colorado low is moving into central Canada today and will bring a messy mix of heavy snow, freezing rain and ice pellets, as well as gusty winds. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a number of warnings, alerting motorists to potentially hazardous driving conditions Wednesday through early Friday morning.
-
Man injured after gunshots reported in Ahuntsic-Cartierville: Montreal police
Montreal police are investigating a shooting near an apartment that left one man injured Wednesday night in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Winnipeg
-
Grieving man says home-care appointments for deceased wife weren't cancelled after her death
A grieving Winnipeg man wants to know why his late wife's home care appointments weren't cancelled after her death.
-
Police deal with 'prolonged call' on Dufferin Ave where fire was started
Several police and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service units were on scene at a home on Dufferin Avenue for the majority of the day Wednesday in what police are saying was a "prolonged call."
-
'Really wonderful home': Theatre star Roxie the rabbit finds forever home
Roxie the rabbit – who gained a following after performing in Manitoba Theatre for Young People's "The Velveteen Rabbit" – has finally found a home.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dance instructor facing child pornography charges
A Saskatoon dance instructor who works with youth in the city has been accused of possessing child pornography.
-
'It's overwhelming, but I'm happy': Sask. town supports woman competing in Inked Magazine's cover contest
A Saskatchewan small town is rallying around a woman competing in a world-wide competition to be the next cover model for Inked magazine.
-
Saskatoon researchers identify genes that restrain a common crop disease
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan have unlocked a discovery that could revolutionize the canola industry.
Regina
-
'Everybody is still in shock': Indigenous community safety top of mind 6 months following JSCN attacks
First Nations across Saskatchewan are reflecting on community safety, six months after the tragedy at James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) and Weldon, Sask.
-
Regina city council to vote on removing heritage designation for St. Matthew's Anglican Church
A vote expected at Wednesday's city council meeting will help determine the future St. Matthew's Anglican Church in Regina’s heritage neighbourhood.
-
Sask. Winter Games crowns first ever gold medalists in mixed curling
Mixed curling made its official debut at this year’s Saskatchewan Winter Games. On Wednesday, Cara Kesslering and Caden Snow of the Prairie Central Zone captured the gold medal in the inaugural event.
Atlantic
-
Family of woman who died at Amherst ER suing Nova Scotia Health, physician
The family of a 37-year-old woman who died after waiting hours for treatment at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., on Dec. 31, 2022, is suing the province's health authority in order to get answers into her death.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry will release final report in Truro; families of victims to attend
The inquiry examining Nova Scotia’s April 2020 mass shooting has announced its commissioners will release their final report and recommendations in Truro, N.S., on March 30.
-
Ukrainians reflect on life away from home nearly one year after Russian invasion
Many Ukrainian refugees are reflecting on the last year as they continue to worry about their war-torn country, nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | Freezing rain warning blankets southern Ontario
The wintery mix of weather forecast for the region is here. Prolonged periods of freezing rain are expected with significant ice build up in some areas that could be up to 20 mm.
-
London, Ont. high school teacher sent to prison for child porn
Dustin Epp showed little emotion as the judge, crown attorney and family members of one of his victims addressed the court at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
-
'Lucky to be alive': Family of injured skier recounts harrowing incident at Boler Mountain
George Dlouhy, a lifetime skier and longtime season pass holder at Boler Mountain, was about to start a day on the slopes last week when tragedy struck. George's son Jordan said a tree fell from the wooded area behind where his dad was standing in line and landed on him.
Northern Ontario
-
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
-
‘We are people trying to be Canadian’: Northern Ontario family fears for their safety, faces deportation to Mexico
A Sudbury-area mother and her two daughters face deportation to Mexico Feb. 28 and say they fear for their safety if they are forced to return.
-
Police highlight sucess stories on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
On the heels of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday, members a multiple police services announced a province-wide update on operations surrounding their operations.
Kitchener
-
'Bear with us': Winter storm preparations underway in Waterloo region
Preparations are underway to try and deal with a winter storm rolling through southern Ontario Wednesday night, which is expected to bring freezing rain through the evening that could create five to 10 mm of ice buildup around the Region of Waterloo.
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
-
Paramedic union raising concerns about rats at Kitchener encampment
The Waterloo regional paramedics union is raising the alarm after spotting a large number of rats uncomfortably close to their downtown paramedics’ bay.