Citing 'extreme' fire danger, this B.C. city has closed all its nature parks

Kamloops, B.C., is seen from the CTV News Vancouver drone on May 23, 2022. Kamloops, B.C., is seen from the CTV News Vancouver drone on May 23, 2022.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener