Christmas Eve travel woes at Vancouver airport blamed on 'resource constraints'

Traffic flow at the Vancouver airport has "returned to normal" following a rash of delays that began on Christmas Eve, according to officials.

The delays – which disrupted the travel plans of many passengers at Vancouver International Airport – were caused by "resource constraints," according to Nav Canada.

"Our team is working to keep aircraft moving safely and as expeditiously as possible," the air navigation service provider wrote on social media Sunday evening.

Nav Canada announced operations were returning to "normal levels" at 4:20 a.m. Monday, but encouraged passengers to check on the status of their flights.

By around noon, most of the departures on the YVR website were listed as "on time," with just a handful delayed or cancelled.

Last week, airport officials said they were bracing for a busy week of holiday travel, with an average of 70,000 passengers expected per day.

Approximately 65,000 people are expected to pass through YVR on Christmas Day, followed by another 68,000 on Boxing Day.

There have been some concerns about staffing levels – shortages of security screeners and air traffic controllers contributed to lengthy delays earlier this year – but airport president Tamara Vrooman suggested last week that would not be an issue this holiday season.

"There's nothing that we've seen in our discussions with our partners that would lead us to think there would be issues because of staffing delays," she said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kraig Krause