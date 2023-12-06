Christine Sinclair calls time on international career in emotional farewell game
Christine Sinclair went out the way she wanted to. With a win.
But there were also tears, a bumper crowd of 48,112, and a little Celine Dion on Tuesday. In the wake of Canada's 1-0 win over Australia in Sinclair's farewell international game, one Canadian icon played out another.
Current and former Canadian players joined the 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., on the field in a circle for a singalong to Dion's “The Power of Love.” Sinclair then moved toward the stands to bang a drum, leading a Viking clap in front of the fans.
Sinclair did not speak to the media after the game, restricting her comments to a pair of TV interviews.
“Honestly just joy,” Sinclair said when asked what she would remember about the night. “I've done everything I can on this national team. I'm 100 per cent satisfied and content. And to go out with a win in front of my friends, in front of my family, honestly, it's been the perfect night.”
Sinclair helped Canada get the win in her international swansong, wiping away pre-game tears to help set up the game's lone goal in the 40th minute.
Sinclair rose to head a Jessie Fleming corner across the goal. The ball went to defender Kadeisha Buchanan whose shot banged off the crossbar. A waiting Quinn, who goes by one name, headed it home for their sixth goal in 95 Canadian appearances.
“The set play, we designed that to try and get her (Sinclair) the goal,” said Canada coach Bev Priestman. “But it ultimately set up the goal, regardless.”
Quinn was the ultimate benefactor.
“Sinc saying `Thank you for scoring for me tonight' is something I'll remember for a long time,” they said.
Sinclair gave way to 35-year-old Sophie Schmidt of Abbotsford, B.C., in the 58th minute, marking the end of a glittering international career that produced a world-record 190 goals and a legion of fans.
Teammates embraced her on the field as the enthusiastic crowd stood and cheered. Sinclair handed the captain's armband to Schmidt and hugged her longtime friend before applauding the crowd and embracing Priestman.
Sinclair leaves having made 331 senior appearances, including 313 starts and played 27,601 minutes for Canada.
Only retired American Kristine Lilly has more international caps to her credit with 354. No man or woman has more international goals.
The talismanic Sinclair, a role model on and off the field, has been the face of Canadian soccer for years - an unassuming star with no taste for the spotlight. But she was front and centre Tuesday, tearing up in a pre-game ceremony that also honoured Schmidt and goalkeeper Erin McLeod.
B.C. Place Stadium was renamed Christine Sinclair Place for the night, lit up with neon Canadian flags on the outside.
“Thank you for inspiring all of us,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a pre-game social media post. “Your impact on the game, and on sports in Canada, is something we'll be celebrating for quite some time.”
Australia, fielding a far stronger squad than the experimental lineup thumped 5-0 Friday in Langford, B.C., came forward from the get-go with Canada looking to threaten on the counterattack.
The 10th-ranked Canadians grew into the game as the first half wore on.
Sinclair started up front but, as is her wont, routinely moved back to help the defence. She showed a nice touch early, pivoting to keep the ball away from an Australian before passing it to a teammate.
The crowd rose as one in the 12th minute to honour Sinclair, who wears No. 12. Australia almost scored during the ovation, with goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan getting to a loose ball in the penalty box first.
A Sinclair cross almost produced another goal. Canada defender Vanessa Gilles scored in the first half but the goal was called off due to a foul.
Australia, ranked 11th in the world, came close in the 47th minute with Buchanan heading away a ball destined for goal off a corner. A minute later at the other end, goalkeeper Teagan Micah got to the ball just before an onrushing Sinclair did.
Nichelle Prince almost made it 2-0 in the 66th minute, using her speed to outpace a defender only to put her shot just wide.
Sheridan led Canada out as the teams took the field.
Ten members of the 2012 bronze-medallist team, including Karina LeBlanc, Diana Matheson, Marie-Eve Nault, Carmelina Moscato, Desiree Scott and Melissa Tancredi, formed an honour guard to welcome their three former teammates to the pitch.
McLeod came out first, followed by a beaming Schmidt. Sinclair came out last, accompanied by nieces Kaitlyn and Kenzie to a standing ovation. Sinclair, who seemed to be fighting back tears, tapped her heart in recognition of the welcome.
The three players were presented with framed jerseys by Canada Soccer president Charmaine Crooks and Jason deVos, Canada Soccer's acting general secretary.
“You are truly a national treasure,” said former star speedskater Catriona Le May Doan.
Sinclair wiped her eyes and hugged her nieces, who were crying, after a tribute video played on the giant scoreboard above.
“I don't think you could do any more to send them off,” said Priestman. “I think we gave some absolute legends an unbelievable sendoff.”
Sinclair's name was greeted with a roar when the starting lineups were announced over the PA system. And the Canadians exited the field after the warm-up to Michael Jackson's “Man in the Mirror,” part of Sinclair's pre-game playlist since her days at the University of Portland.
Sinclair said Sunday she had requested 145 tickets for friends and family - and was running out. Her brother Mike said there were 43 family members alone.
Canada Soccer said the attendance was the largest-ever for a women's national team friendly in Canada. It was well above the Vancouver Whitecaps MLS attendance record of 30,204 fans at B.C. Place set a month earlier in a 1-0 playoff loss to Los Angeles FC.
Canada Soccer said it was the seventh-largest crowd ever for a Canadian national soccer team game.
The Canadian women played before an announced crowd of 54,027 at B.C. Place at the 2015 World Cup when they lost 2-1 to England in the quarterfinal. Sinclair, Schmidt and McLeod all started that day.
Sinclair and the Canadians took the pitch for their pre-game warm-up to the sounds of Jefferson Airplane's “Somebody to Love.” Sinclair wore a jersey with No. 13 - Schmidt's number - while her teammates wore No. 12.
Priestman said Sinclair didn't tell anyone she was going to wear Schmidt's number in the warm-up.
“That to me, in that moment, that absolutely epitomizes her,” Priestman said of her captain. “She knows the world's watching her and she doesn't want her teammate to get forgotten. I thought that was absolute class.”
There were plenty more No. 12 jerseys in the stands. And a giant No. 1 and 2 came out before kickoff, flanking a tifo, or large banner image, of Sinclair, as well as signs saying “Greatest of all time.”
A pair of bespoke boots arrived earlier in the day for Sinclair from Nike's Italian factory, complete with the No. 185 - her record-setting goal scored Jan. 29, 2024, in an 11-0 romp over St. Kitts and Nevis at the CONCACAF Olympic Women's Qualifier in Edinburg, Texas - and other personal details.
Canada Soccer said more than 20 Canada Soccer Hall of Famers and more than 50 former internationals were on hand to witness Sinclair's farewell.
It was also Schmidt's final Canada outing - and 226th cap. The midfielder, retired from international football after this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand but came back to time her on-field departure with her longtime friend and oft roommate on the road.
The 40-year-old McLeod, who was a spectator Tuesday, retired in January after 119 international appearances.
Sinclair was 16 when she made her senior debut on March 12, 2000, in a 4-0 loss to China, opening her senior account two days later in a 2-1 loss to Norway.
In the years since however, she has won a trio of Olympic medals, gold, bronze and bronze, been named Canada Player of the Year 14 times and played at six World Cups, scoring in five of them.
Sinclair plans to play one more season with her club team, the NWSL's Portland Thorns. Schmidt (Houston Dash) and McLeod (Iceland's Stjarnan FC) also plan to continue club football.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I'm so broken': Grieving family speaks out after B.C. cancer patient awaiting treatment chooses MAID
A devastated family says long waits for cancer treatment led a beloved father and grandfather to choose medically assisted death 13 days ago.
Accused of improper partisan conduct, MPs expected to vote for probe into Speaker Fergus
Members of Parliament appear poised to pass a Conservative motion calling for a probe into House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus' conduct after days of acrimony in Ottawa over what he says was unintentional participation in a partisan event.
Poilievre threatens to delay MPs' holidays with House tactics, Gould warns of impact on Canadians
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays by throwing up thousands of procedural motions seeking to block Liberal legislation until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax. It's a move Government House Leader Karina Gould was quick to condemn, warning the Official Opposition leader's 'temper tantrum' tactics will impact Canadians.
BREAKING Oil and gas emissions cap coming Thursday, targets 2026 start date
Canada is poised to outline a federal emissions cap on the oil and gas sector using a cap-and-trade framework that would begin as early as 2026, says a federal government source.
Director behind bold and controversial TV comedies has died
Norman Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime time television with 'All in the Family' and 'Maude,' propelling political and social turmoil into the once-insulated world of sitcoms, has died. He was 101.
Regina man uses 3D printer to transform house into Clark Griswold-inspired Christmas display
A Regina man has made himself the real life Clark Griswold by going beyond the limits of a standard Christmas lights display.
McDonald's burger empire set for unprecedented growth over the next 4 years with 10,000 new stores
McDonald's expects to open nearly 10,000 restaurants over the next four years, a pace of growth that would be unprecedented even for the world's largest burger chain.
A young nurse suffered cardiac arrest while training on the condition. Fellow nurses saved her life
Andy Hoang was excited about attending a November practice session on how to respond to someone in cardiac arrest. But as things were getting under way at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Hoang, 23, started to feel dizzy and nauseated. She felt she needed to sit down.
Boston woman paddleboarding near Bahamas resort killed in shark attack, police say
A 44-year-old American visiting the Bahamas from Boston was killed in a shark attack while paddleboarding near a beach resort Monday, according to local authorities.
Vancouver Island
-
New transient orca calf bolsters record-breaking year for sightings off B.C. coast
A new transient orca calf has been spotted in the waters off British Columbia, adding to what's already been a record-breaking year for sightings of the Bigg's killer whales.
-
'I'm so broken': Grieving family speaks out after B.C. cancer patient awaiting treatment chooses MAID
A devastated family says long waits for cancer treatment led a beloved father and grandfather to choose medically assisted death 13 days ago.
-
'It has had a good run': Cowichan Valley residents are ready to part with the world's largest hockey stick
As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. It’s estimated that a fix would cost $1.5 million to $2 million, therefore the Cowichan Valley Regional District began a lengthy public consultation process of what to do next.
Calgary
-
Threatening voicemail leads to charges against Calgary man
Calgary police say charges have been laid against a man they say made several threatening statements to staff at a local Islamic community centre.
-
Calgary content creator recognized for sharing Inuit culture on TikTok
An Inuk content creator is one of two Calgarians being recognized in TikTok's annual report for his viral videos on Indigenous culture.
-
7 new record highs set in Alberta amid balmy December weather
Though we're just two weeks away from the first official day of winter, seven communities in Alberta set new weather records on Tuesday thanks to the balmy temperatures.
Edmonton
-
Man arrested following shooting outside Kingsway Mall
A man is in custody following a shooting outside Kingsway Mall, the Edmonton Police Service said Tuesday night.
-
Man, 60, dead in Fort McKay; RCMP continue search for wanted man
A shelter-in-place order in a northern Alberta community has now become a homicide investigation.
-
Strathcona County to host 2026 Alberta Summer Games
Strathcona County will host the 25th Alberta Summer Games in 2026, the province announced Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Off-duty police officer seriously injured after intervening in retail robbery in Scarborough
An off-duty police officer was taken to the hospital late Wednesday morning after being assaulted in Scarborough.
-
Ontario G driving test changes done without safety evaluations, auditor finds
A decision to remove certain elements of the G class driving test in Ontario was done without safety evaluations or formal approval from cabinet, the province’s auditor general says.
-
Minister says no decisions made on 'potential' dissolution of Peel Region
Ontario's municipal affairs and housing minister says he has not yet made any decisions on the break up of Peel Region, though he is now calling it a "potential" dissolution.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Quebec will table new offer to public sector workers Wednesday afternoon
Quebec will table a new offer to public sector unions on Wednesday afternoon, the Common Front has confirmed.
-
Toddler dies after being found with serious injuries at daycare
Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a toddler who was found injured at a home daycare near Montreal.
-
Tributes planned for 14 women killed at Polytechnique in 1989
As it does every year, Polytechnique Montréal will be paying tribute on Dec. 6 to the 14 young women who were murdered 34 years ago in 1989.
Winnipeg
-
Two more adults charged following fatal stabbing of teen: RCMP
Two more adults have been charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy in Kinosao Sipi on Saturday.
-
Moderate drought declared in Manitoba community
Residents of Morden, Man., are being urged to reduce their water usage after the city declared a moderate drought stage on Tuesday.
-
From those in need to those who donate, cost of living impacting all sides of charities in Manitoba
The cost of living and inflation are leading to more people using charities this holiday season, but it might also be impacting those who give to organizations in Manitoba.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Mountie accused of murder sometimes slept in same room as his alleged victim, wife says
In her testimony, the wife of a former Saskatchewan RCMP officer painted a picture of a turbulent relationship between the Mountie and the man he's accused of murdering.
-
Two Saskatchewan grads win Rhodes Scholarships
A pair of University of Saskatchewan (U of S) grads have been awarded Rhodes Scholarships, and they’ll be heading to the University of Oxford in the fall with fully-funded post-graduate programs.
-
Sask. police watchdog investigating after woman dies following RCMP wellness check
Saskatchewan’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman died following a wellness check by RCMP in Wilkie.
Regina
-
Death investigation underway after body found in North Central Regina home
Regina police and the province's coroners service are investigating after the body of a woman was found inside a North Central home.
-
Nearly half of Sask. residents polled want changes made to current pronoun law
Saskatchewan’s new pronoun law is garnering support from 55 per cent of people who took part in a recent Angus Reid Institute poll., but many also want to see changes made to the current legislation.
-
Sask. police watchdog investigating after woman dies following RCMP wellness check
Saskatchewan’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman died following a wellness check by RCMP in Wilkie.
Atlantic
-
N.B. minister's comments on homeless state of emergency lack compassion: mayor
The mayor of a New Brunswick municipality that declared a state of emergency due to unprecedented levels of homelessness says he was taken aback by the dismissive comments on the matter from a provincial minister.
-
Myles Goodwyn's family issues statement following his death
The family of late April Wine lead singer Myles Goodwyn has issued a statement following his death over the weekend.
-
'Our hearts are broken': Glace Bay gift shop closing its doors after nearly 40 years in business
After nearly 40 years in business, Brenda and Mel Bryden are saying goodbye to their customers and their store.
London
-
Guilty verdict returned for man charged with dangerous driving causing death
Sarah Jones was well-known in the city as the managing editor of Business London Magazine and described as big-hearted, with a smile that would light up a room.
-
Car slams into building during Wednesday morning commute
No injuries are reported after a vehicle struck a building just west of downtown London. According to police, it happened at 6:53 a.m. at the corner of Oxford Street west and Wharncliffe Road.
-
St. Thomas, Ont. attracts another major development, will sit next to Volkswagen plant
It's a 67-acre property at the southeast corner of Highbury Avenue South and Ron McNeil Line, and it's now open for business after being snapped up by Brantford-based Vicano Construction.
Northern Ontario
-
Science North struggling with $10M in cost overruns, poor planning, auditor says
Poor planning and project management led to a $10 million increase in Science North’s Go Deeper project, Ontario’s acting auditor general says.
-
Ontario woman says she's shocked and angry after losing $80,000 in roofing scam
An Ontario woman said she was shocked and angry after handing over $80,000 to a roofing company that claimed she had problems with her roof that didn't exist.
-
Lack of official strategy affecting northern Ontario health-care: Auditor General report
The effectiveness of northern Ontario hospital care is the focus of one of the Auditor General's annual value-for-money reports released Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Ohsweken man who shot at police charged with attempted murder
A man who barricaded himself inside an Ohsweken home and shot at police has now been charged with attempted murder.
-
WATCH
WATCH Kitchener man jumps into action to intervene in an alleged sexual assault
A Kitchener man is still grappling with what he witnessed on Monday morning when an alleged sexual assault happened right outside his home.
-
Local animal control service facing tough choices after 12 dogs found on roads
Hillside Kennels Animal Control near Woodstock, Ont. is desperately seeking homes for the dogs -- before it's too late.