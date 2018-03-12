

CTV Vancouver





Actor Chris Hemsworth, best known as Thor in the Marvel superhero movies, is in Vancouver for a movie shoot, and the God of Thunder appears to be relishing his time on the West coast.

Last week, Hemsworth recorded a video gushing over the city's iconic scenery from a home in Coal Harbour.

"Look at that view, would you?" Hemsworth says while overlooking Stanley Park and the North Shore Mountains. "This'll do just fine, thank you."

On Sunday, the Australian celebrity also made a surprise appearance at the World Rugby Sevens Series at BC Place, where he drop kicked a ball then took time to sign autographs for some very happy young fans.

It wasn't the first time Hemsworth has made a splash at a rugby event. Last year, the actor, who also serves as Tourism Australia's ambassador, made headlines appearing at Rugby Sevens in Hong Kong.

Hemsworth is in Vancouver filming “Bad Times at the El Royale,” a thriller set in the 1960s co-starring Jeff Bridges, Russel Crowe and Dakota Johnson.