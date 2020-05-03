VANCOUVER -- Chilliwack RCMP say they're investigating a tragic accident that involved an off-road vehicle carrying a family of five.

Police say they've determined that a "side by side" off-road vehicle travelling on the Foley Creek Forest Service Road lost control and became submerged in around 4.6 metres of water.

Two adults and one child made it out, but two other young passengers have still not been found.

The BC Coroners Service said it had been notified of two potential deaths but cannot release any information about the age or gender of the deceased because of privacy concerns.

The RCMP Dive Team has been called to the scene.

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said police are still in the preliminary stages of their investigation.

"We're there to try and determine what happened and obviously try and support the family in this tragic accident," Vrolyk said.

She said her understanding is that the family was out for a recreational ride when the tragedy occured. They were in a remote, rural area where there is no cell service, and Vrolyk said she's had limited contact with investigators at the scene as a result.