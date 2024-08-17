VANCOUVER
    • Chilliwack RCMP arrest social media user over 'discriminatory' and 'racially offensive' posts

    A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto in a Sunday, Oct. 9, 2023 photo illustration. (Graeme Roy / The Canadian Press)
    Mounties in Chilliwack say they recently arrested one person over "discriminatory and harmful language" posted on social media.

    Police were notified on July 17 about an X user who had been posting "racially offensive" content on the platform, Chilliwack RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

    The detachment said it worked with the BC Hate Crimes Unit and members of the public to identify the suspected user of the account, and made an arrest on Aug. 7.

    Police did not name the suspect, who has been released from custody. Nor did they share the suspect's gender, saying only that "several" Criminal Code charges have been recommended, but have not yet been approved.

    Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Carmen Kiener told The Canadian Press the arrested person is a woman who was allegedly targeting members of the South Asian community.

    Kiener said police hope the woman will make her first court appearance in the next few weeks, and if charges are approved, more details will be made public.

    "This is a sensitive matter that has impacted many members of our community, which is evident in the amount of information that continues to be reported to the Chilliwack RCMP," said Kiener, in the news release.

    "We appreciate all the information that has been received as we continue to follow up."

    The investigation is ongoing, police said.

    With files from The Canadian Press 

