Mothers-to-be in the Chilliwack area got some good news this week, when Fraser Health announced that a planned shutdown of maternity services at Chilliwack General Hospital will last only two weeks, rather than three months.

Earlier this month, health officials asked pregnant women in the eastern Fraser Valley to make plans to deliver their babies at Abbotsford Regional Hospital instead of in Chilliwack. The change was initially expected to begin on June 24 and last for the rest of the summer. Now, however, the health authority says deliveries will resume at Chilliwack General on July 9.

The change was prompted by a shortage of obstetricians at Chilliwack General. A Fraser Health spokesperson previously told CTV News the shortage was a result of an unforseen personal emergency affecting one of the physicians at the hospital.

In a news release, the health authority attributed its ability to resume normal service earlier than expected to "the strong teamwork of Fraser Health and its partners."

"Typically Chilliwack has three obstetricians providing full coverage," Fraser Health said. "However, from June 24 (to) July 9, there is only one obstetrician to provide 24/7 coverage which is not sustainable from a patient care and safety perspective."

Regular maternity service will resume after that time.