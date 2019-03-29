

CTV News Vancouver





An industrial manufacturing building in the Fraser Valley was left gutted after a fire broke out Thursday night.

Chilliwack firefighters were called to an area of Logan Drive just north of Highway 1 at around 10 p.m. after passersby noticed flames coming from the building.

Chief Ian Josephson said crews were able to control the fire within about an hour, but the fire had already consumed the building.

"It was fully involved by the time our crews got here," Josephson said. "It's pretty well a write-off. Everything has been destroyed."

Firefighters said the building was used to manufacture fiberglass travel trailers, and did not have any water sprinklers inside.