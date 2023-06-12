Chilliwack gets Indigenous Justice Centre to help break incarceration cycle, says Eby
The over-representation of Indigenous people in British Columbia's jails is a destructive cycle that must be broken, said Premier David Eby as he officially opened a First Nations justice centre in the Fraser Valley.
Indigenous people comprise about five per cent of B.C.'s population, but account for about 30 per cent of people in provincial jails, Eby said Monday.
“One of the pieces of work that we need to do in our province is making sure that we address the core issues that bring people into contact with the justice system, into conflict with the law, into conflict with their neighbours and communities,” he said at a news conference at Chilliwack, east of Vancouver.
“A lifetime in and out of jail doesn't make anybody safer,” he said. “It doesn't address the core issues that cause that cycle. We need to break that cycle.”
The government is working with the Indigenous-led B.C. First Nations Justice Council to move ahead with measures launched three years ago, that reflect justice system reforms envisioned by Indigenous people, Eby said.
The Chilliwack facility will provide culturally appropriate information and supports for Indigenous people struggling with legal issues in the Fraser Valley area.
B.C. already has Indigenous Justice Centres in Prince Rupert, Prince George and Merritt, as well as a virtual centre serving the province. There are plans to expand to a total of 15 locations over the next three years.
Eby also announced $10 million to support community-based First Nations justice programs that aim to address circumstances that may have led to offences and ensure individual housing, mental health and addictions treatment needs are addressed.
“If we want to break the cycle for someone who is Indigenous and involved in that cycle, we have to have culturally appropriate responses that meet the needs of where they're at,” he said. “That's the only way that we'll be successful.”
Eby said the B.C. First Nations Justice Council is undertaking work that is critical “to address the over-representation of Indigenous people in our justice system.”
Kory Wilson, B.C. First Nations Justice Council chairwoman, said the B.C. government has shown “courage to do things differently to allow Indigenous people to lead on our path of justice and right those wrongs of the past.”
She said the goal of the provincial justice centres is to show Indigenous people are breaking the cycle of incarceration.
“We are committing to ensuring all four justice centres have the most effective, most appropriate culturally sensitive (services),” said Wilson.
A B.C. government statement said the Chilliwack Indigenous Justice Centre will offer services that include legal advice, connections to local support services and assistance creating a personalized restorative justice plan.
Eby said helping individuals with legal supports and healing opportunities builds safer communities for everybody.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2023.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Review of Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison underway
A review into the federal corrections service’s decision to move convicted killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison earlier this month has begun.
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown retires, ending judicial review
Justice Russell Brown has decided to retire from the Supreme Court of Canada, effective immediately. With his decision to leave Canada's top court, a judicial review into Brown's alleged misconduct related to events in Arizona earlier this year has been halted.
First Nation chief writes to Gretzky, other stars over appearances in gambling ads
If you’ve tuned into a hockey game or any live sports event in Canada over the last year, you’re sure to have noticed a stacked deck of gambling advertisements. Now, the Chief of The Mississaugas of Scugog Island First Nation has written a letter to the hockey superstars appearing in them.
1 dead after tour boat capsizes near Niagara Falls, New York
One person was killed and multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.
Risking it all: Afghans face a perilous journey across 12 countries through jungles and rivers to reach Canada
Three Afghan refugees share their harrowing experiences of fleeing the Taliban and embarking on a dangerous quest for safety. They share their stories of overcoming numerous obstacles and enduring treacherous conditions crossing 12 countries, mostly by foot, to seek refuge in Canada.
'Not a blank cheque': LeBlanc on working with opposition on shaping foreign interference public process
Conversations are getting started between the federal government and opposition parties on what form a further public process probing foreign interference in Canada should take, following the resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston. But, those talks should not be interpreted as 'a blank cheque,' to the opposition, says Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
No concerns raised at time of Beijing-linked donation: former Trudeau Foundation head
Former Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation head Morris Rosenberg says concerns were never raised to him about a large donation to the charity from two Chinese businessmen connected to Beijing.
'It's not over': How the weather forecast will affect wildfires, firefighting efforts in Canada
Rain and cooler temperatures in the forecast for parts of Canada could offer some relief for residents and firefighters working tirelessly to extinguish the flames from raging forest fires, an expert says, while warning that the fire season is not over yet.
Real-life Tatooine: Astronomers discover planet orbiting two stars at once
With the help of the old technique that was used to discover the very first exoplanet in 1995, astronomers have discovered a planet orbiting two stars at the same time.
Vancouver Island
-
Wildfire continues to topple trees onto Highway 4 near Port Alberni
A large, out-of-control wildfire continues to burn on Vancouver Island, forcing the closure of Highway 4, the only paved roadway to the island's west coast communities of Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet.
-
B.C. lawyer suspended for 6 months for sexually harassing client at Victoria courthouse
A former British Columbia lawyer has been suspended for six months and ordered to pay more than $4,000 in legal costs after he sexually harassed a client at the Victoria courthouse.
-
Endangered white pelicans recorded on Vancouver Island in rare sighting
Birders across Vancouver Island are chirping over rare sightings of endangered white pelicans.
Calgary
-
Calgary Flames promote from within, hire Ryan Huska as head coach
The Calgary Flames have promoted from within for their next head coach.
-
Missing Calgary teen last seen downtown in May
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a teenager missing since last month.
-
Silver Springs sinkhole repairs: Community association, pool without water
A spokesperson for the City of Calgary says repairs of a large sinkhole that opened up in the community of Silver Springs last week are under way, but have left the community association without water.
Edmonton
-
Body of 14-year-old Edmonton swimmer found a week after he went missing
Police have confirmed that a body found in the North Saskatchewan River near Smoky Lake, Alta., is that of a 14-year-old swimmer who was swept away in Edmonton a week earlier.
-
Edmonton police chief renews call for vehicle seizures following fatal Tesla crash
A high-speed crash that killed three people in south Edmonton Sunday has prompted the city's police chief to again call for tougher penalties for extreme violations of the speed limit.
-
Lawyer for former minister Tyler Shandro says law society has no jurisdiction
Tyler Shandro's lawyer says the Law Society of Alberta doesn't have the jurisdiction to address several complaints about the former provincial cabinet minister.
Toronto
-
Review of Paul Bernardo's transfer to medium-security prison underway
A review into the federal corrections service’s decision to move convicted killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison earlier this month has begun.
-
Man dead, woman in hospital after 'targeted' residential shooting in Aurora, Ont.
A homicide investigation is underway in Aurora, Ont. after someone entered a home and shot two people, leaving one person dead, in what investigators are describing as a targeted shooting.
-
Security guard mistakenly tackles golf pro to the ground as Nick Taylor celebrates Canadian Open win
Nick Taylor's champagne shower at the Canadian Open turned into a dramatic tackle as a security guard mistakenly slammed a fellow golf star to the ground on Sunday night.
Montreal
-
'Burst of emotions' for daughter of Patricia Ferguson after man charged in connection with 1996 cold case
A publication ban has now been lifted on the release of details concerning the case of Patricia Ferguson's disappearance in Pointe-aux-Trembles some 27 years ago. Two weeks ago, Montreal police arrested 69-year-old Serge Audette in connection with her disappearance, a case that had remained unsolved for nearly three decades.
-
Tenants are using lease transfers 'incorrectly,' says Que. housing minister
Quebec Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau says tenants have been misusing lease transfers to keep rental rates low. Duranceau was questioned by reporters Monday over proposed changes to Quebec housing law. If passed, Bill 31 would give landlords more powers to stop their tenants from transferring their lease – a long-used mechanism to avoid a rental increase during a changeover.
-
Once a symbol of the renoviction war, Manoir Lafontaine on track to become affordable housing
The Quebec government is contributing $16.8 million to help convert Manoir Lafontaine into affordable housing, adding to the $5.9 million already granted by the City of Montreal. The 93-unit apartment building in the Plateau was purchased earlier this year by Interloge, a nonprofit specializing in affordable housing.
Winnipeg
-
City to test green light pilot project for emergency vehicles
A plan to get ambulances and fire trucks to emergencies faster in Winnipeg is moving ahead.
-
Manitoba First Nation proposes $5B class action against Ottawa
The chief of a remote First Nation in northern Manitoba is proposing a national class-action lawsuit against the federal government for failing to address the housing crisis on reserves.
-
RCMP share details on incident that resulted in highway closure
A Manitoba highway was briefly closed Saturday afternoon as RCMP executed a search warrant related to a firearm incident the day before.
Saskatoon
-
'Roads, sewer, water': Saskatoon councillor says city needs to spend less and get 'back to basics'
On the heels of a bleak municipal budget forecast, one Saskatoon councillor says the city needs to focus on its core responsibilities and leave the cost of providing social services to other levels of government.
-
Woman accused in Saskatoon death says gun went off by 'accident'
A woman charged with second-degree murder in a Riversdale shooting says the gun went off by accident.
-
12-year-old boy, 54-year-old man killed in separate Saskatoon-area ATV rollovers
Two people died in separate incidents following ATV rollovers on Saturday, according to Sask. RCMP.
Regina
-
Regina group says city thwarted its guerilla campaign to provide portable toilets for homeless
Over the weekend, two portable toilets that were placed in downtown Regina on behalf of Rally around Homelessness, were removed.
-
77-year-old woman killed in crash near Southey
A 77-year-old woman from George Gordon First Nation died following a crash north of Southey on June 8.
-
'Bend but don't break': Defence helps Riders edge Elks in season opener
The Saskatchewan Roughriders opened the 2023 regular season with a 17-13 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Sunday in the Alberta capital.
Atlantic
-
'I am absolutely disgusted': Swastikas spray painted on Riverview, N.B., playground
A popular playground named after a Riverview, N.B., teen who was known for her acts of kindness was hit by vandals over the weekend.
-
N.S. man charged with abduction after Amber Alert issued in Quebec
Police in Nova Scotia have charged a man with abduction after an incident last week resulted in an Amber Alert being issued in Quebec.
-
Nova Scotia firefighters use choppers, walkers to stamp out wildfire hot spots
Nova Scotia firefighters are combing the charred woodlands of southwestern Nova Scotia for hot spots using a combination of infrared detectors in the air and blackened, steel-toed boots on the ground.
London
-
Casting call: Extras needed for movie being partially filmed in London, Ont.
Little is known about the movie 'You Got to Believe' that is set to begin filming Wednesday.
-
Two London men charged, dozens rescued in labour trafficking investigation
Thirty-one people, all adults, have been rescued in London, Ont. as part of a labour trafficking investigation.
-
Time might be expiring for 28 year old 'temporary' parking in downtown London
The pressure is ratcheting up on a prominent local developer to find a new use for a temporary downtown parking lot that dates back to the 1990s.
Northern Ontario
-
Rain lowers northern Ont. fire danger, storms pose new hazard
With the much-needed rain northern Ontario received this weekend, the number of active wildfires continues to grow as a new hazard emerges. Here’s what you need to know.
-
1 dead after tour boat capsizes near Niagara Falls, New York
One person was killed and multiple people were sent to local hospitals after a boat capsized Monday during a tour of an underground cavern system built to carry water from the Erie Canal beneath the western New York city of Lockport, officials said.
-
U.S. man arrested for impaired driving at Canadian border in the Sault
Police in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., were called to the U.S.-Canada border to deal with a suspected drunk driver from Michigan early Friday morning.
Kitchener
-
Large plume of smoke seen from Highway 8 in Kitchener
A fire brought emergency responders to an area in Highway 8 in Kitchener on Monday evening.
-
Cambridge, Ont. restaurateur told to remove roadside grill amid bylaw complaints
Cambridge residents can typically find Orville Edwards out front of his business grilling jerk chicken, the smell and smoke from his cooking wafting into the streets. But the last two weeks have been different.
-
Group wants GRT to allow dogs on buses and trains
A group in Kitchener-Waterloo is hoping to get four-legged friends access to public transit.