VANCOUVER -- Fraser Health's chief medical health officer says the COVID-19 outbreak at a Chilliwack dance studio meets the definition of a "superspreader event."

During a conference call on Wednesday, Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin was asked whether the term could be applied to the outbreak at Capella Dance Academy, which was announced Monday and now has 38 cases associated with it.

"A superspreader event refers to an event where a significant number of people appear to have been exposed by a single source or a single setting," Brodkin said. "Typically, one person who has COVID-19 will infect one or two others, most often people from their own household, but in this case, obviously, a much larger number of people were infected due to an exposure in a single setting, so yes, this does meet the definition of a superspreader event."

In addition to the 38 people who have tested positive, the outbreak has led to exposure events at 13 different schools, Fraser Health officials said on the call.

Dr. Victoria Lee, the health authority's president and CEO, stressed that there have been no "secondary cases" associated with the school exposures.