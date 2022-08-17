Children's flu and pain medications in short supply across B.C.

An unprecedented cold and flu season coupled with supply chain issues is leading to a shortage of liquid Advil and Tylenol for kids across British Columbia.

At Fort Royal pharmacy in Victoria, kids’ liquid pain and fever medicationss are in short supply. Owner Vik Bawa said he's had frantic parents stopping in to get what they can amid a country-wide shortage. The pharmacy still has a few bottles of the less popular grape flavour.

"We've been feeling a shortage for the past couple of weeks," explained Bawa. "Even the big box stores like Walmart and Shoppers, they're feeling the crunch."

According Haleon, Advil's parent company, COVID-19 and an “unprecedented” cold and flu season are spiking demand, while supply chain issues and shortages of raw materials and labour are decreasing supply.

"We are working tirelessly with our suppliers, manufacturing partners, and the government to address these issues and return to inventory levels that are aligned to current demand,” the company said in a statement.

While acetaminophen and ibuprofen are popular among parents, there are alternatives, according to the B.C. Pharmacy Association. The key, said president Jamie Wigston, is to talk to a pharmacist first, as typically smaller doses of adult versions of the drugs may be used. He said pharmacies may be able to compound what's available and mix it with a syrup to make a liquid.

"It's not as though you can't get any of those products, you may not be able to get them as you had before," Wigston added.

Drug Shortages Canada reports other kids’ medications may also be hard to find. The website said Tempra Infant Drops is experiencing a shortage. Another generic manufacturer reports its chewable acetaminophen tablets for kids are in short supply as well.

And while the shortages may make families want to stock up, experts say that could just make things worse.

"It's not as if you have to go in, put your hand on the shelf and brush everything into your cart," said Wigston. “There are many options right now."

The Health Ministry said it’s monitoring the situation. In a statement, officials said while some stores may see intermittent shortages, the government has been informed there’s adequate supply at the wholesale level. "The B.C. Ministry of Health is working with Health Canada, other provinces and territories as well as various stakeholders to address concerns about supply level of these products," the statement added.

BC Children's Hospital confirmed to CTV News that it has "sufficient supply" in stock for patients.