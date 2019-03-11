

CTV Vancouver





Vancouver actor Jacob Tremblay's upcoming movie "Good Boys" is so raunchy, he's not even allowed to watch it – at least not without a parent or guardian's permission.

Universal Pictures released a red-band trailer the new comedy Monday that features the baby-faced actor in what can only be described as some very grown-up situations.

Watch the restricted trailer on YouTube

Even the preview is too profane for Tremblay and his young co-stars to watch, according to a short clip with producer Seth Rogen.

"It's just too messed up for kids your age," Rogen tells the boys.

"There's drugs, there's violence, there's swearing. And although we've decided it's OK for you guys to do these things in the movie, you can't watch yourselves do them in the trailer."

The film follows three best friends played by Tremblay, Brady Noon and Keith L. Williams as they make a series of "epically bad decisions," according to the official synopsis. The trailer shows the Grade 6 students brawling with frat boys, carrying stolen drugs and running from police.

Tremblay, who is 12, skyrocketed to stardom after his award-winning performance in 2015's "Room," and has since appeared in a number of movies and TV shows, including "Wonder" and "The Predator."

"Good Boys" is being released in theatres on Aug. 16.