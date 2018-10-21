

CTV Vancouver





An unknown number of chickens have died in a fire Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to a property on Leclair Street in Abbotsford. When crews arrived, they found the barn fully engulfed in flames.

“There were some laying chickens in the barn and the barn is a complete write off,” assistant fire chief Craig Bird said.

Crews spent around five hours putting out the fire and keeping hot spots from flaring up.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze.