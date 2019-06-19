

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Burnaby are warning car owners to check their wheels after getting two reports of lug nuts being loosened.

On Monday, RCMP first received a report from a driver that their wheel came off while on the road, which the driver believed was because their lug nuts had been loosened. Nobody was injured during the incident, which happened on June 11.

Then, on Tuesday, Burnaby Mounties got another report from a driver who said their lug nuts had been loosened. At the time, the car had been parked on Brighton Avenue near Lougheed Highway and the driver said they think the lug nuts were loosened between 4:30 and 5:10 p.m. the previous day.

"Both of these incidents could have had serious consequences and it’s a good reminder for drivers to always ensure vehicles are safe to drive," said Cpl. Daniela Panesar in a news release.

"While we are unsure if these incidents are linked, we are asking that drivers make sure to check their wheels before driving to ensure wheel lug nuts have not been loosened."

Anyone who notices someone acting suspiciously around vehicles is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP.