Metro Vancouver drivers fed-up with high gas prices are flocking to the U.S. with jerrycans en masse.

"You can’t beat the savings. You just can’t," said Langley’s Rachel Blyth, who crosses the border about once a week. "Our gas prices are ridiculous in the Metro Vancouver area, end of story and I’m not willing to pay it."

Blyth normally brings six gas cans on each trip and figures it saves her family well over $100 a week.

On a Monday afternoon at the Arco in Lynden, Wash., CTV News saw a constant stream of drivers arrive with jerrycans. Most had a least four, while some had six. The station admitted it has a hard time keeping them in stock.

"They’re all gone, except for one," said the cashier.

Transport Canada requires dangerous goods be secured and maintained in containers designed for transportation. In Canada, drivers can haul 150 kilograms of gasoline or 200 litres. It must be kept in containers no larger than 30 kilograms, or six jerrycans.

There is no limit on how much can be imported into Canada, but drivers could be charged duty on the extra gasoline.

Blyth said she’s never been charged, but others warned it all depends who greets you and your gasoline at customs.