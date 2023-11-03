A man has been charged with attempted murder and two other offences for a shooting in Vancouver's Granville Entertainment District nearly 10 months ago.

Authorities announced the charges Friday.

Jeremy Pete has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a loaded firearm in connection with the Jan. 17 shooting, a media release form the Vancouver Police Department says.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was allegedly shot while standing near the intersection of Granville and Nelson streets around 10 p.m. At the time, the VPD said the suspect fled the scene and the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said what the relationship between the suspect and the victim is, if any.