A 30-year-old suspect has been charged in connection with a fatal Surrey shooting that police believe was tied to a road rage incident.

Samandeep Singh Gill was arrested over the weekend, after charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder were approved against him.

The charges stem from the 2011 death of 30-year-old Manbir Singh Kajla, who was shot following a minor collision with another vehicle. Police allege a man in the SUV that collided with Kajla's near 68th Avenue and 128th Street on April 27 was the same person who fired a number of shots at Kajla and his wife.

When police arrived shortly after 11 p.m., they found that Kajla was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died in hospital from his injuries.

Bullets also struck nearby buildings, and police said at the time they were surprised no one else was injured.

The victim's 27-year-old wife was also in the vehicle at the time. They'd married a few weeks earlier in India, and had their Canadian ceremony the morning of the collision.

Officials said Monday that they believe the shooting was tied to road rage, as it occurred as the drivers spoke about what happened. Police called the death a random act of violence, saying the Surrey men did not know each other prior to the collision.

Gill was identified as a suspect in the days following the collision, but it took years of analyzing evidence to build a case strong enough to secure the charges.

"It has been hard on the families affected… and I want to let them know that the police have always been working toward an arrest," said Supt. Ward Lymburner, officer in charge of programs and special projects with the RCMP's Provincial Major Crimes Section.

"We appreciate their patience. This case spanned over seven years and may not have always appeared to be moving forward."

Initially there was some discussion that the shooting death might have been gang related, but police said there was no evidence to support any connection to organized crime.

In a statement, Kajla's family thanked the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and the RCMP.

"We've waited seven long years for this moment and are relieved that closure is in sight," a spokesperson for the family read.

They wrote that they'd experienced unimaginable grief in the years since the incident.

Kajla was described as a son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, husband and friend. His family said he was fun-loving and had a "heart of gold."

"The void that his murder has left in our hearts can never be filled," they said in the statement.

"He was selfless and cared about everybody but himself."

While the charges have been approved, police said the investigation is not over. Anyone with more information is asked to speak to police.

"We strongly urge the accused, his family, friends and acquaintances who were or are aware of any details related to this incident and withheld any information from the police to come forward now and do the right thing," Kajla's family said.

Tips can be left through the Provincial Unsolved Homicide tip line at 1-877-543-4822.