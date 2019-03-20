

CTV Vancouver





The "mere presence of a cellphone within sight of a driver" does not necessarily constitute distracted driving, a B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled.

The decision came this month as a result of an appeal by a driver convicted in 2018 of using an electronic device while operating a motor vehicle on a highway.

According to court documents, the driver was stopped after a police officer observed them looking downward while driving.

"After stopping the vehicle, the officer observed that there was a cell phone wedged between the folds of the passenger seat such that the screen was facing the driver," the documents read, adding that "the Crown on appeal noted the additional fact that the cell phone screen was not illuminated when the officer looked inside the vehicle."

Section 214.2 of the Motor Vehicle Act – which the driver was initially convicted of contravening – allows for devices to be used in a "hands-free" manner as long as they are "securely fixed to the motor vehicle."

But in focusing on how the driver's phone was or wasn't connected to the car in this case, Justice Murray Blok said the justice who handed down the original conviction "did not really address the question of 'use' of the device, a necessary element of the offence."

In his decision, Block added that "the appellant emphasizes that since the officer never saw the appellant touch the device in any way, there was no 'further accompanying act' and so the appellant cannot be found to have been 'using' his cell phone."

Given the absence that the phone was actually being used at the time of the stop, Blok overturned the driver's conviction and entered an acquittal instead.